 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Dasha Afanasieva moves from Reuters to Bloomberg

Bloomberg
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bloomberg UK has hired Dasha Afanasieva as European consumer goods reporter. Prior to this, she was a columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, covering agenda setting financial insight on Russia, Turkey and the consumer goods industry.

Bloomberg UK Dasha Afanasieva Reuters Breakingviews

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dasha Afanasieva
  • Bloomberg UK
    430 contacts
  • Reuters Breakingviews
    17 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login