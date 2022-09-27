Dasha Afanasieva moves from Reuters to Bloomberg
Bloomberg UK has hired Dasha Afanasieva as European consumer goods reporter. Prior to this, she was a columnist at Reuters Breakingviews, covering agenda setting financial insight on Russia, Turkey and the consumer goods industry.
Recent news related to Bloomberg UK or Reuters Breakingviews
Recent news related to Dasha Afanasieva
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Dasha Afanasieva
-
Bloomberg UK
430 contacts
-
Reuters Breakingviews
17 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story