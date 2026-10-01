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News / Consumer

Freelance update: Dominic Cadogan

Freelance Update
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Glamour‘s acting beauty editor Dominic Cadogan has left the title to go freelance.

Dominic is available for beauty editor roles, including day shifts, and freelance beauty writing such as features, trend pieces, product edits and reviews. They are also available for long-form journalism and print features on fashion, beauty and beyond, as well as consultancy, content strategy, brand collaborations, talks, panels, hosting and video work.

Dominic Cadogan Freelance Journalist Glamour

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