Freelance update: Eleanor Philpot
Fabulous‘ entertainment writer Eleanor Philpot has left the title to go freelance.
Eleanor writes about arts and culture and would like to receive press releases and commissions related to music, film, TV, theatre, books, entertainment and pop culture. She can be contacted via eleanorvictoriagrace@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Fabulous
