Ayla Soguksu joins The Sun’s Fabulous magazine
Fabulous magazine has appointed Ayla Soguksu as senior digital writer. Ayla was previously acting weekend associate editor at OK! Online and is open to pitches covering tips, hacks, beauty, fashion and parenting topics.
