Helen Kelly joins OK! Online from Express.co.uk
OK! Online has appointed Helen Kelly as deputy content director. Helen will be covering everything from celebrity news and TV, to lifestyle and royal content.
Helen joins from her TV editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as showbiz & television reporter at the Reach plc national title.
