 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Helen Kelly joins OK! Online from Express.co.uk

OK!
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

OK! Online has appointed Helen Kelly as deputy content director. Helen will be covering everything from celebrity news and TV, to lifestyle and royal content.

Helen joins from her TV editor role at Express.co.uk, and has also previously served as showbiz & television reporter at the Reach plc national title.

Express.co.uk Helen Kelly OK! Online

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Helen Kelly
  • Express.co.uk
    164 contacts
  • OK! Online
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login