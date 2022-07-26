 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Freelance update: Jessica Thompson

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com

The Longford Leader senior reporter Jessica Thompson has left the title to go freelance.

Jessica writes about covering a wide range of topics from courts and crime, lifestyle, entertainment, human interest and politics. She say she is almost up for covering everything apart from sport. She can be contacted via jessicathompson152@gmail.com.

Freelance Journalist Jessica Thompson The Longford Leader

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Jessica Thompson
  • Freelance Journalists
    9162 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login