Freelance update: Jessica Thompson
The Longford Leader senior reporter Jessica Thompson has left the title to go freelance.
Jessica writes about covering a wide range of topics from courts and crime, lifestyle, entertainment, human interest and politics. She say she is almost up for covering everything apart from sport. She can be contacted via jessicathompson152@gmail.com.
Recent news related to Freelance Journalists
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Jessica Thompson
-
Freelance Journalists
9162 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story