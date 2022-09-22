 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
GB News appoints Helen Warner as Head of Television

GB News
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
GB News has appointed Helen Warner as head of television. Helen has been appointed to
expand its existing programming and develop new formats.

Helen was head of daytime at both ITV and Channel 4 and has been responsible for commissioning and producing shows, including Come Dine With Me, Loose Women, and Good Morning Britain.

