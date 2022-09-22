GB News appoints Helen Warner as Head of Television
GB News has appointed Helen Warner as head of television. Helen has been appointed to
expand its existing programming and develop new formats.
Helen was head of daytime at both ITV and Channel 4 and has been responsible for commissioning and producing shows, including Come Dine With Me, Loose Women, and Good Morning Britain.
