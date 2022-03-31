 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News

Georgina Quach joins the FT

Financial Times
By Seamus Hasson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Financial Times has appointed Georgina Quach as editor of FT columnist Stephen Bush‘s daily politics newsletter. She will also oversee several of the FT’s other newsletters. Georgina is a former Scott Trust Bursary journalist at The Guardian. She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/georginaquach.

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Stephen Bush
  • Georgina Quach
  • FT.com
    66 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login