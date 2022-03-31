Georgina Quach joins the FT
The Financial Times has appointed Georgina Quach as editor of FT columnist Stephen Bush‘s daily politics newsletter. She will also oversee several of the FT’s other newsletters. Georgina is a former Scott Trust Bursary journalist at The Guardian. She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/georginaquach.
Recent news related to FT.com
Recent news related to Stephen Bush or Georgina Quach
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Stephen Bush
-
Georgina Quach
-
FT.com
66 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story