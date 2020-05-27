Global confirms Alexander Armstrong as host of Classic FM morning show

Global has confirmed that Alexander Armstrong will become the host of Classic FM’s flagship weekday programme, starting on 1 June at 9am. Alexander joined the permanent line-up on Classic FM in 2014 and has been presenting his own weekend afternoon shows. He will continue hosting his Saturday programme in the same time slot from 1pm to 3pm. Alexander replaces John Suchet who goes on to present a weekday concert programme broadcast Monday to Friday from 8pm to 10pm. The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet will feature recordings of orchestras, choirs and soloists from across the UK and around the world.