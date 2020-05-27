 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Global confirms Alexander Armstrong as host of Classic FM morning show

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
ClassicFM

Global has confirmed that Alexander Armstrong will become the host of Classic FM’s flagship weekday programme, starting on 1 June at 9am. Alexander joined the permanent line-up on Classic FM in 2014 and has been presenting his own weekend afternoon shows. He will continue hosting his Saturday programme in the same time slot from 1pm to 3pm. Alexander replaces John Suchet who goes on to present a weekday concert programme broadcast Monday to Friday from 8pm to 10pm. The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet will feature recordings of orchestras, choirs and soloists from across the UK and around the world.

 

Tags:
Alexander Armstrong Classic FM