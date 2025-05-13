Guardian expands coverage with new Wales correspondent

The Guardian has appointed Bethan McKernan as Wales correspondent, as part of its ongoing commitment to deepen coverage outside London.

Bethan, who returns from reporting in Jerusalem, is the first person to be dedicated to Welsh news in over a decade for the title.

As part of the ongoing commitment to provide coverage across the country, the Guardian in the UK has reporters based in Scotland, Manchester, the North-East, the Midlands, the South-West and now Wales. Will Hayward will also continue in his role as a regular Guardian columnist on Wales.