Hannah Carroll joins The Sun as home & garden expert
The Sun has appointed Hannah Carroll as home & garden expert. Hannah joins from Mother&Baby, where she was senior digital writer.
At The Sun Hannah will cover home buys and household advice, garden trends, product testing, money-saving ideas and new product launches, helping readers make informed choices for their homes.
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