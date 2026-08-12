Hannah Knight to join ITV News Meridian from Bournemouth Echo
ITV News Meridian has appointed Hannah Knight as a production journalist. Hannah was previously chief reporter at Bournemouth Echo where she worked for three and a half years.
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Hannah Knight
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