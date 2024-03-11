 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Skelley promoted at The Times

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times’ Hannah Skelley has been promoted from fashion assistant to fashion writer and stylist. Hannah will cover emerging trends, beauty must-haves and the latest in what’s capturing young women and Gen Z. Along with styling covers and celebrity portraits for The Times Magazine.

She can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hannahskelley/?hl=en.

 

