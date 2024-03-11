Hannah Skelley promoted at The Times
The Times’ Hannah Skelley has been promoted from fashion assistant to fashion writer and stylist. Hannah will cover emerging trends, beauty must-haves and the latest in what’s capturing young women and Gen Z. Along with styling covers and celebrity portraits for The Times Magazine.
She can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/hannahskelley/?hl=en.
