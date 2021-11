Hearst UK has appointed Tom Usher as luxury creative director with the responsibility of leading the design team on Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and Esquire.

Tom started his career at Vogue and GQ, and in 2003 he moved on to art direct men’s style magazine Arena. In 2007, he launched UK Harper’s Bazaar with Lucy Yeomans. Tom then joined Marie Claire as creative director in 2012 and most recently held the position of creative director at Tatler.

Tom will begin his new role on the 17 January 2022.