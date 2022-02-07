 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Henry Zeffman named Associate Political Editor

The Times
By Seamus Hasson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Times has appointed Henry Zeffman to the role of associate political editor. Henry was previously the paper’s chief political correspondent and prior to that was based in the US as its Washington Correspondent.

He can be found tweeting @hzeffman.

 

Henry Zeffman The Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Henry Zeffman
  • The Times
    371 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login