Henry Zeffman named Associate Political Editor
The Times has appointed Henry Zeffman to the role of associate political editor. Henry was previously the paper’s chief political correspondent and prior to that was based in the US as its Washington Correspondent.
He can be found tweeting @hzeffman.
