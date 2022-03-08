Jack Mendel starts his role at City A.M
City A.M has appointed Jack Mendel as assistant digital editor to focus on writing material, editing, working on social media and newsletters.
Jack joined yesterday (7 March) from his online editor role at The Jewish News, and has also previously served as supporters’ network columnist at ESPN Cricinfo.
