Jamie Micklethwaite joins Foresight News from GB News
Foresight News has appointed Jamie Micklethwaite as deputy editor. Jamie will be covering crime and courts, science, tech, immigration, the police, the environment, climate change and UK politics, all focusing on future events.
Jamie joins from his deputy news editor role at GB News, and has also previously served as assistant news editor at The Sun.
