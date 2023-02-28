 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jamie Micklethwaite joins Foresight News from GB News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Foresight News has appointed Jamie Micklethwaite as deputy editor. Jamie will be covering crime and courts, science, tech, immigration, the police, the environment, climate change and UK politics, all focusing on future events.

Jamie joins from his deputy news editor role at GB News, and has also previously served as assistant news editor at The Sun.

