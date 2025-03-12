Jennifer Cartwright joins Yorkshire Evening Post
The Yorkshire Evening Post has hired Jennifer Cartwright as a community reporter. This appointment is part of the Community News Project which was recently rescued by the NCTJ funding for the project.
