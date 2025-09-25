 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Joseph Keith moves to Channel 4 News as a Digital News Editor

Channel 4 News
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

ITN has appointed Joseph Keith as a digital news editor at Channel 4 News. Prior to this, he was the editor of Yorkshire Evening Post. Joseph is based in Leeds.

Channel 4 News Joseph Keith Yorkshire Evening Post

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Joseph Keith
  • Channel 4 News (Online)
    50 contacts
  • Yorkshire Evening Post
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login