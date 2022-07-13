John Stevens to join Daily Mirror as political editor
Daily Mirror has appointed John Stevens as political editor. John is currently deputy political editor at the Daily Mail and will join the Mirror’s political team in Autumn, taking over from Pippa Crerar. He can be found tweeting @johnestevens.
