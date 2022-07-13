 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
John Stevens to join Daily Mirror as political editor

Daily Mirror
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Daily Mirror has appointed John Stevens as political editor. John is currently deputy political editor at the Daily Mail and will join the Mirror’s political team in Autumn, taking over from Pippa Crerar. He can be found tweeting @johnestevens.

