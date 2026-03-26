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News / National and Regional Press

Kaia Nicholl named news editor at the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Star
By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newquest has promoted Kaia Nicholl to news editor at the Ipswich Star. Kaia will oversee the daily news agenda, support a team of reporters and help shape the brand’s print and digital output. Kaia was previously deputy news editor at the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Star Kaia Nicholl

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