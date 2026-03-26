Kaia Nicholl named news editor at the Ipswich Star
Newquest has promoted Kaia Nicholl to news editor at the Ipswich Star. Kaia will oversee the daily news agenda, support a team of reporters and help shape the brand’s print and digital output. Kaia was previously deputy news editor at the East Anglian Daily Times.
Recent news related to East Anglian Daily Times or Ipswich Star
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kaia Nicholl
-
East Anglian Daily Times
23 contacts
-
Ipswich Star
16 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story