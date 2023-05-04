 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Danielle Lett joins Bauer Media titles

Bauer Media
By Amy Wilson
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Danielle Lett as features writer, working across That’s Life! and Take a Break. Previously a digital features writer at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, Danielle will be covering real life stories.

Bauer Media Danielle Lett Take a Break that's life

