Danielle Lett joins Bauer Media titles
Bauer Media has appointed Danielle Lett as features writer, working across That’s Life! and Take a Break. Previously a digital features writer at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, Danielle will be covering real life stories.
