Neil Perry selected as managing editor at BizClik Media
BizClik Media has appointed Neil Perry as editor. Neil previously served as the visual news manager at Archant and will be working across all BizClik media publications.
He can be found tweeting @NeilAPerry.
Recent news related to East Anglian Daily Times, Eastern Daily Press (EDP), Ipswich Star or Norwich Evening News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Neil Perry
-
East Anglian Daily Times
28 contacts
-
Eastern Daily Press (EDP)
34 contacts
-
Ipswich Star
24 contacts
-
Norwich Evening News
25 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story