Neil Perry selected as managing editor at BizClik Media

By Sarah Acheampong
18 hours ago
BizClik Media has appointed Neil Perry as editor. Neil previously served as the visual news manager at Archant and will be working across all BizClik media publications.

He can be found tweeting @NeilAPerry.

