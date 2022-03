Newsquest completes acquisition of Archant

Newsquest Media Group has confirmed it has completed the acquisition of Archant Community Media Ltd from Rcapital. Rcapital, the private investment firm, has owned the Archant business since September 2020. Archant’s portfolio consists of local news brands, primarily in East Anglia. Titles within the portfolio include Eastern Daily Press (EDP), East Anglian Daily Times, Norwich Evening News and Ipswich Star, as well as the regional County Life magazines.