Amy Dawson joins Eastern Daily Press as Deputy News Editor
Eastern Daily Press has appointed Amy Dawson as deputy news editor. Amy will be working Monday – Wednesday, in a job-share with Donna-Louise Bishop, who will be covering Thursday – Friday.
Amy has previously worked as an editor and writer for titles such as Metro, Fabulous, Yahoo, The Daily Mail and the BBC.
