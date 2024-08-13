 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Amy Dawson joins Eastern Daily Press as Deputy News Editor

Eastern Daily Press
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
11 hours ago
Eastern Daily Press has appointed Amy Dawson as deputy news editor. Amy will be working Monday – Wednesday, in a job-share with Donna-Louise Bishop, who will be covering Thursday – Friday.

Amy has previously worked as an editor and writer for titles such as Metro, Fabulous, Yahoo, The Daily Mail and the BBC.

