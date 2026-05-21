Richard Porritt named editorial transformation director
Newsquest Media Group has appointed Richard Porritt as editorial transformation director. Richard is currently regional editor for Newsquest Eastern Counties, as well as editor of the Eastern Daily Press. He will start his new role on 1 July, working with local editorial teams across the country.
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Richard Porritt
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Eastern Daily Press (EDP)
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