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News / National and Regional Press

Richard Porritt named editorial transformation director

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest Media Group has appointed Richard Porritt as editorial transformation director. Richard is currently regional editor for Newsquest Eastern Counties, as well as editor of the Eastern Daily Press. He will start his new role on 1 July, working with local editorial teams across the country.

Newsquest Media Group Richard Porritt

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