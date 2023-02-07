Noah Vickers joins Evening Standard as London Local Democracy Reporter
Evening Standard has appointed Noah Vickers as a London local democracy reporter, covering City Hall and politics in London. Prior to this, he served as a local democracy reporter for Norfolk, employed by the Eastern Daily Press.
Recent news related to Evening Standard
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Noah Vickers
-
Evening Standard
136 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story