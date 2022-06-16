 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Kara O’Reilly named acting houses editor at Livingetc

Livingetc
By Amy Wilson
9 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Livingetc has appointed Kara O’Reilly as acting houses editor, covering Rachel Christie’s leave. Kara was previously a freelance journalist and contributor to Livingetc and has also held staff positions at ELLE Decoration, Sunday Times Style and The Express. She would like to receive pitches about house stories on email.

Kara O'Reilly Livingetc Rachel Christie

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rachel Christie
  • Kara O'Reilly
  • Livingetc
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login