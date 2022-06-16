Kara O’Reilly named acting houses editor at Livingetc
Livingetc has appointed Kara O’Reilly as acting houses editor, covering Rachel Christie’s leave. Kara was previously a freelance journalist and contributor to Livingetc and has also held staff positions at ELLE Decoration, Sunday Times Style and The Express. She would like to receive pitches about house stories on email.
