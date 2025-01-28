Kerry Potter appointed Deputy Editor at Get The Gloss
Kerry Potter has been promoted to deputy editor on Get The Gloss, after two years as contributing editor. She will oversee editorial content across the site, mailouts and social media; working Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. She specialises in health, fitness, wellbeing and longevity, and is also an Associate Lecturer in journalism at Oxford Brookes University.
Her previous roles include deputy editor on ELLE and associate editor on the Evening Standard.
Recent news related to ELLE UK, Get The Gloss or The London Standard
