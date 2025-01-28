 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kerry Potter appointed Deputy Editor at Get The Gloss

Get the Gloss
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Kerry Potter has been promoted to deputy editor on Get The Gloss, after two years as contributing editor. She will oversee editorial content across the site, mailouts and social media; working Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. She specialises in health, fitness, wellbeing and longevity, and is also an Associate Lecturer in journalism at Oxford Brookes University.

Her previous roles include deputy editor on ELLE and associate editor on the Evening Standard.

