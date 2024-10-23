Kirsty-Louise Card joins National World plc from Reach plc
National World plc has appointed Kirsty-Louise Card as digital content manager across Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Kirsty-Louise responsibilities include writing and editing on the publications, as well as scheduling and sourcing social media content including pictures and videos.
Kirsty-Louise joins from her social news reporter role at Reach plc.
Kirsten Rawlins is now digital content manager at Shropshire Star and Express & Star (West Midlands)
