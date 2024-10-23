 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kirsty-Louise Card joins National World plc from Reach plc

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
National World plc has appointed Kirsty-Louise Card as digital content manager across Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Kirsty-Louise responsibilities include writing and editing on the publications, as well as scheduling and sourcing social media content including pictures and videos.

Kirsty-Louise joins from her social news reporter role at Reach plc. 

