Beverly Rademacher named business editor at Express & Star
Express & Star has appointed Beverly Rademacher as business editor. Beverly was previously chief reporter at Stourbridge News, where she worked under her prior name, Bev Holder. At the Express & Star she will be covering business, commercial and industry news from the West Midlands and can be found on X @bevthenewsgirl.
