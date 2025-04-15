 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Beverly Rademacher named business editor at Express & Star

Express & Star
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Express & Star has appointed Beverly Rademacher as business editor. Beverly was previously chief reporter at Stourbridge News, where she worked under her prior name, Bev Holder. At the Express & Star she will be covering business, commercial and industry news from the West Midlands and can be found on X @bevthenewsgirl.

Beverly Rademacher Express & Star

