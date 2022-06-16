Latoya Gayle joins National World from MailOnline’s supplement femail
National World has appointed Latoya Gayle as trends, distribution and showcase editor. Latoya oversees the showcase team, who write a range of articles for regional news websites including London World, Manchester World and Glasgow World. She is interested in regional news, lifestyle, celebrity and sports.
Latoya joined earlier this month from her UK online Femail reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as junior content writer for Refined Media Limited.
Recent news related to MailOnline or NationalWorld
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Latoya Gayle
-
MailOnline
205 contacts
-
NationalWorld
37 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story