News / National and Regional Press

Latoya Gayle joins National World from MailOnline’s supplement femail

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
National World has appointed Latoya Gayle as trends, distribution and showcase editor. Latoya oversees the showcase team, who write a range of articles for regional news websites including London World, Manchester World and Glasgow World. She is interested in regional news, lifestyle, celebrity and sports.

Latoya joined earlier this month from her UK online Femail reporter role at MailOnline, and has also previously served as junior content writer for Refined Media Limited.

 

