News / National and Regional Press

Rachael Bunyan moves to The Sun

The Sun
By Siergiej Miloczkin
24 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
News UK has appointed Rachael Bunyan as assistant foreign editor at The Sun. Prior to this, Rachael was a senior foreign reporter at MailOnline.

Rachael covers international news, focusing on writing and editing exclusives, and can be reached by email.

