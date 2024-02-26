Rachael Bunyan moves to The Sun
News UK has appointed Rachael Bunyan as assistant foreign editor at The Sun. Prior to this, Rachael was a senior foreign reporter at MailOnline.
Rachael covers international news, focusing on writing and editing exclusives, and can be reached by email.
Recent news related to MailOnline or The Sun
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Rachael Bunyan
-
MailOnline
226 contacts
-
The Sun
273 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story