Léonie Benhamouche joins The Sun as consumer deals expert
Léonie Benhamouche has been selected as the consumer deals expert at The Sun, covering the best deals across a number of topics including beauty, fashion and home. She previously served a senior affiliates writer at Reach plc.
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Léonie Benhamouche
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