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News / National and Regional Press

Léonie Benhamouche joins The Sun as consumer deals expert

The Sun
By Sarah Acheampong
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Léonie Benhamouche has been selected as the consumer deals expert at The Sun, covering the best deals across a number of topics including beauty, fashion and home. She previously served a senior affiliates writer at Reach plc.

Léonie Benhamouche Reach plc The Sun

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