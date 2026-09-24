Joel Cooper joins the Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph has appointed Joel Cooper as head of real life, where he will be covering human interest stories from the lifestyle desk.
Joel previously served as the assistant editor, features at The Sun.
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The Daily Telegraph
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