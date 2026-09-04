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News / National and Regional Press

Dominic Lawson re-joins The Telegraph as a columnist

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Dominic Lawson has re-joined The Telegraph as a columnist.

He will primarily focus on politics and current affairs, and will write twice-weekly alongside regular appearances on The Daily T podcast. Dominic is a former editor of both The Sunday Telegraph and The Spectator, and most recently wrote for The Sunday Times and Daily Mail.

Daily Mail Dominic Lawson Telegraph The Daily T (Podcast) The Spectator The Sunday Telegraph The Sunday Times

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