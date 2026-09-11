Ben Riley-Smith joins The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has appointed Ben Riley-Smith as political editor.
Ben’s appointment was announced back in May but he started the role at the beginning of September. He had previously spent 14 years at The Telegraph, including five years as political editor.
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