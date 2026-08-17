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News / National and Regional Press

Oisín Cahalane starts as junior data journalist at The Times

The Times
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

News UK has appointed Oisín Cahalane as junior data journalist working across The Times and The Sunday Times.

Oisín will be writing data-led stories and has experience covering AI and international affairs. He recently completed his NCTJ diploma with the PA Media Academy.

Oisín Cahalane The Sunday Times The Times

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