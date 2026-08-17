Oisín Cahalane starts as junior data journalist at The Times
News UK has appointed Oisín Cahalane as junior data journalist working across The Times and The Sunday Times.
Oisín will be writing data-led stories and has experience covering AI and international affairs. He recently completed his NCTJ diploma with the PA Media Academy.
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Oisín Cahalane
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The Sunday Times
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