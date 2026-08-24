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News / Consumer

Hikmat Mohammed joins ARTnews

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Hikmat Mohammed has joined ARTnews as UK correspondent, covering the art market in the UK and Europe. He was previously an editor at Vogue Business and WWD, as well as having held positions at The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph and ELLE UK.

In his new role, Hikmat will be covering the art and luxury world at large, from art fairs and auction houses to museums and galleries.

ARTnews Hikmat Mohammed

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  • ELLE UK
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  • The Daily Telegraph
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  • The Sunday Times
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  • Vogue Business
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  • WWD (Fashion Beauty Business) UK
    2 contacts
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