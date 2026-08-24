Hikmat Mohammed joins ARTnews
Hikmat Mohammed has joined ARTnews as UK correspondent, covering the art market in the UK and Europe. He was previously an editor at Vogue Business and WWD, as well as having held positions at The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph and ELLE UK.
In his new role, Hikmat will be covering the art and luxury world at large, from art fairs and auction houses to museums and galleries.
Recent news related to ELLE UK, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Times, Vogue Business or WWD (Fashion Beauty Business) UK
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Hikmat Mohammed
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ELLE UK
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The Daily Telegraph
520 contacts
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The Sunday Times
220 contacts
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Vogue Business
11 contacts
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WWD (Fashion Beauty Business) UK
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