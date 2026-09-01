Jennifer Dickinson joins Marie Claire UK as digital director
Marie Claire UK has appointed Jennifer Dickinson as digital director, effective 1 September. Jennifer joins from DREST and has previously held senior roles at NET-A-PORTER, ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar UK.
As digital director, Jennifer will lead Marie Claire UK’s editorial vision and content strategy across digital, alongside overseeing audience growth, brand innovation, experiential and commercial partnerships.
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