Freelance update: Nessa Humayun
Marie Claire UK‘s beauty editor Nessa Humayun has left her role to go freelance.
Nessa is available for commissions across beauty, fashion, lifestyle and culture as well as branded storytelling, copywriting, copy editing and consulting services. She will continue to contribute to Marie Claire and will also be writing on Substack.
Recent news related to marie claire
Recent news related to Nessa Humayun
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Nessa Humayun
-
marie claire
16 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story