Aisha Nozari appointed deputy multiplatform editor for Harper’s Bazaar
Aisha Nozari, previously deputy multiplatform editor at Red, has been appointed deputy multiplatform editor at Harper’s Bazaar, where she will assist Multiplatform Director Sarah Karmali with digital strategy.
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Sarah Karmali
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Aisha Nozari
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Harper's Bazaar
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Red magazine
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