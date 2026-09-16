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News / Consumer

Aisha Nozari appointed deputy multiplatform editor for Harper’s Bazaar

Harper's Bazaar
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Aisha Nozari, previously deputy multiplatform editor at Red, has been appointed deputy multiplatform editor at Harper’s Bazaar, where she will assist Multiplatform Director Sarah Karmali with digital strategy.

Aisha Nozari Harper's Bazaar Red Magazine Sarah Karmali

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