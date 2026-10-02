Joe Slegh joins The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph has selected Joe Sledge as a business reporter, where he will be covering financial markets and the economy. He previously served as a money reporter at GB News.
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Joe Sledge
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GB News
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