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News / National and Regional Press

Joe Slegh joins The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph
By Sarah Acheampong
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Telegraph has selected Joe Sledge as a business reporter, where he will be covering financial markets and the economy. He previously served as a money reporter at GB News.

GB News Joe Sledge The Daily Telegraph

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