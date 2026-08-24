Robert White takes up money reporter role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Robert White as money reporter.
Robert will cover personal finance and money news and was previously an editorial graduate at the Telegraph. He can be found on X @Rob_White27.
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