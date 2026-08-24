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News / National and Regional Press

Robert White takes up money reporter role at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has appointed Robert White as money reporter.

Robert will cover personal finance and money news and was previously an editorial graduate at the Telegraph. He can be found on X @Rob_White27.

Robert White Telegraph

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