Ben Riley-Smith and Tony Diver to take on new roles at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Ben Riley-Smith as chief political commentator.
Ben will focus on deeper reporting and analysis of what is happening in Westminster. He will leave his current position as political editor in early March, with Tony Diver taking over in that role. Tony is currently associate political editor at The Telegraph.
