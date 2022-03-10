Telegraph select Tony Diver as Whitehall correspondent
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Tony Diver as Whitehall correspondent.
Tony was previously political correspondent at the Telegraph and can be found tweeting @Tony_Diver.


