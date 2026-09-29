Promotion for Felicity Cross at The Sun
The Sun has promoted Felicity Cross from deputy TV editor to showbiz editor. She will be covering topics including TV, celebrity, interviews, red carpet events and exclusives.
Felicity will also be the host of the title’s weekly Showbiz Fix vodcast and always looking for guests.
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