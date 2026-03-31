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News / National and Regional Press

Lorin Bell-Cross announced as Political Editor for The Jewish Chronicle

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Jewish Chronicle has appointed Lorin Bell-Cross as political editor to focus on leading with interviews of party leaders, exclusive interviews and investigations as well as a regular politics newsletter.

Lorin previously served as political correspondent for the title.

Lorin Bell-Cross The Jewish Chronicle

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