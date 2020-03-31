 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Louisa Compton selected as head of news and current affairs and sport at Channel 4

By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Channel 4

Channel 4 News has appointed Louisa Compton as head of news and current affairs and sport. Louisa joined Channel 4 in 2018 as commissioning editor for news and current affairs and prior to this worked on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire TV programme. She takes over on 1 May from current head of news and current affairs, Dorothy Byrne, who confirmed she was stepping down from the role earlier this month. Dorothy will remain at Channel 4 News for a year as editor at large, working with the wider organisation in a leadership capacity to drive forward a number of projects.

