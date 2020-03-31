Louisa Compton selected as head of news and current affairs and sport at Channel 4

Channel 4 News has appointed Louisa Compton as head of news and current affairs and sport. Louisa joined Channel 4 in 2018 as commissioning editor for news and current affairs and prior to this worked on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire TV programme. She takes over on 1 May from current head of news and current affairs, Dorothy Byrne, who confirmed she was stepping down from the role earlier this month. Dorothy will remain at Channel 4 News for a year as editor at large, working with the wider organisation in a leadership capacity to drive forward a number of projects.