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News / National and Regional Press

Luke Chafer named features writer at The Sun

The Sun
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

The Sun has appointed Luke Chafer as features writer. Luke will be writing features for both digital and print, covering real-life and consumer issues as well as celebrity and lifestyle.

Luke was previously health reporter at The Mail on Sunday.

Luke Chafer The Mail on Sunday The Sun

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