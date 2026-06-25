Luke Chafer named features writer at The Sun
The Sun has appointed Luke Chafer as features writer. Luke will be writing features for both digital and print, covering real-life and consumer issues as well as celebrity and lifestyle.
Luke was previously health reporter at The Mail on Sunday.
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